Two new cases as prison trainer tests positive

There have been two new cases of coronavirus recorded in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said one was a case of a trainer for Queensland's prison system, the other is a person in hotel quarantine.

The prison trainer tested positive yesterday, prompting the lockdown of two southeast Queensland jails and the forensic cleaning of another site.

There was one new case yestercday, which took a cluster connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre to 11.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young yesterday again warned that there was still a chance of community transmission from the detention centre cluster.

