Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Two new cases as prison trainer tests positive

27th Aug 2020 9:03 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

There have been two new cases of coronavirus recorded in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said one was a case of a trainer for Queensland's prison system, the other is a person in hotel quarantine.

The prison trainer tested positive yesterday, prompting the lockdown of two southeast Queensland jails and the forensic cleaning of another site.

 

There was one new case yestercday, which took a cluster connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre to 11.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young yesterday again warned that there was still a chance of community transmission from the detention centre cluster.

 

 

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

More Stories

coronavirus queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops search for men after bottle shop thefts

        Premium Content Cops search for men after bottle shop thefts

        News Police would like to speak with four men who may be able to assist with inquiries into the recent alleged theft at a Coast bottle shop.

        Satanists summon the Dark Lord to Noosa

        Premium Content Satanists summon the Dark Lord to Noosa

        Politics Organiser Robin Bristow says people are lining up to go to Noosa’s Satanic Black...

        National eyes on Noosa’s ‘iconic’ Rolling Rock

        Premium Content National eyes on Noosa’s ‘iconic’ Rolling Rock

        Property The future of Noosa’s Rolling Rock could soon be decided after the popular...

        Former Chamber boss reveals why she won’t run again

        Premium Content Former Chamber boss reveals why she won’t run again

        Business Noosa’s leading business group will soon choose their new leadership team, with an...