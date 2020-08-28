Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

There have been three new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, all of them tied to Queensland Corrective Services Academy.

Two of the cases are from the Gold Coast, another one is from Forest Lake.

It means new restrictions for the Gold Coast. From 8am tomorrow, only 10 people will be allowed inside and outside for gatherings on the Gold Coast.

Also on the Gold Coast, Ms Palaszczuk said Schoolies has been deemed high risk and will not be going ahead as it usually would.

It comes after two new cases of the virus were announced yesterday, one of them a training officer for the state's prisons system.

It resulted in prisons in the southeast and as far north as Rockhampton being placed into lockdown, with the movement of inmates severely restricted.

The source of the prison trainer's infection is being investigated, but it may be tied to a cluster surrounding the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre at Wacol.

While the State Government has said it was considering the event, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate and health workers have asked that it be called off in 2020.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles this morning said the event would not look the same this year.

"We know this is another burden on year 12s after they've already had a tough year," he told ABC radio this morning.

"But it will be impossible to do Schoolies the way we usually do. It won't look like it normally does."

