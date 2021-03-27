Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

27th Mar 2021 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will update Queensland on developments after a community-acquired case of COVID was confirmed in Brisbane on Friday.

A media conference with Ms Palaszczuk, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath will be held at 10.30.

The new case, in a 26-year-old man from Brisbane's northside, has been linked to a previous case involving a doctor working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane's inner south.

The man has the UK variant of COVID-19, which is considered more dangerous.

Authorities are searching for the 'unidentified' intermediary' and fear the man was infectious in the community for one week.

He had visited several locations across Brisbane, including a Westfield shopping centre in the city's east.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

More Stories

coronavirus qld editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pedestrian hit by car in hinterland town main street

        Premium Content Pedestrian hit by car in hinterland town main street

        News A person has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Friday afternoon.

        Players to watch: Coast’s top premier women talents

        Premium Content Players to watch: Coast’s top premier women talents

        Soccer Top players to watch in the premier women's division this season

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        Politics Last-ditch bid to amend new consent laws rejected in Qld parliament

        Neighbours urge crack down on short stay rentals

        Premium Content Neighbours urge crack down on short stay rentals

        Property Residents concerned about unregulated short-term accommodation