St Mary's Noah Dwyer takes on the Palm Beach Currumbin line during an Allan Langer Cup clash.
News

WATCH LIVE: St Mary’s up for Allan Langer Cup

Jason Gibbs
18th Aug 2020 3:41 PM | Updated: 19th Aug 2020 2:11 PM

LEAGUE: Sitting in fourth place St Mary's need a win to keep their Allan Langer Cup semi-final dreams alive.

The Toowoomba college away to Wavell State High who currently equal top spot in the prestigious schoolboys rugby league competition.

St Mary's head into the game determined to improve on their last performance a 16-6 loss to Palm Beach Currumbin.

The match, as well as a host of Walters and Aaron Payne Cup fixtures, will be livestreamed by the The Chronicle exclusively for our digital subscribers.

Walters Cup and Langer Trophy

Wednesday: Marsden High v Ipswich Boys High (Walters Cup 3pm, Langer Trophy 4pm), Keebra Park v PBC (Walters Cup 4pm, Langer Trophy 5pm), Wavell v St Mary's (Walters Cup 4pm, Langer Trophy 5pm.

Cowboys Challenge and Payne Cup

Tuesday: Kirwan SHS v St Brendan's College (Payne Cup 11am, Cowboys Challenge 12.30pm).

Wednesday: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay (Cowboys Challenge 10.30, Payne Cup 11.30), Mackay State High v The Cathedral College (Cowboys Challenge 12.45, Payne Cup 1.45pm).

allan langer cup allan langer cup livestream rugby league st mary's st mary's college st mary's college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

