Crime

Watch: Man goes on crime spree near major university

by Brayden Heslehurst
1st Jul 2020 11:07 AM
POLICE have released footage of the moment they tracked down and arrested a man after a sneaky crime spree near a major university south of Brisbane.

A 40-year-old Browns Plains man has been charged with multiple offences after police investigated several break and enters at a commercial precinct in Meadowbrook.

The precinct is within 500m of Griffith University's Logan Campus.

Just after midnight on June 28, a man was captured on CCTV walking around the University Dr complex looking into cars and office building windows.

He returned to the location around 2pm, where he allegedly broke into four separate businesses and stole multiple sets of car keys, old mobile phones and a small amount of cash.

Man captured on CCTV footage at a commercial precinct in Logan, where multiple businesses were broken into.
He then allegedly used one of the sets of keys to break into a white Hyundai iLoad van that was parked in the business complex, before driving it to another office in the same complex.

Man driving away in a Toyota Corolla, allegedly stolen from the scene.
He was seen leaving the complex just after 3.30pm in a white Toyota Corolla, which was allegedly stolen from one of the businesses.

Police investigations led to the car being tracked down at a Sunnybank Train Station on June 29, where the man was inside the vehicle and he was arrested without incident around 11am.

Police arrest a man following the break and enters in Meadowbank.
He has been charged with six counts of enter with intent and three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on July 6.

