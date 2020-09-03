WATCH: Amazing koala rescue in busy Toowoomba suburb

THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' latest $1.8 million truck has been used for the first time to rescue a koala in a busy Toowoomba suburb.

The QFES' new Combined Aerial Pumping Appliance (CAPA) machine, which has ladders that extend 32 metres into the air, was only rolled out in Toowoomba in late July.

And its first mission was a hairy one - rescuing a female koala called Rose from a tall tree on Moore Cr in Wilsonton, just around the corner from Bridge St.

Rose the koala is removed from a tree in Moore Crescent due to concerns for her safety, thanks to the new $1.8 million QFES truck.

Toowoomba Koala and Wildlife Rescue's Judi Gray, who alerted the QFES of the animal after a young family spotted it, said being able to travel up with the crews to rescue the koala was amazing.

"It wasn't even for a fire - it was this $1.8 million machine and they were doing training so they decided to use it for a practice run," she said.

The CAPA can extend the ladder to its full height in less than 90 seconds, and the machine is also equipped with plenty of firefighting capabilities to extinguish tall structure blazes.

Ms Gray said her group has rescued dozens of koalas from built-up residential areas, where they can fall victim to roaming dogs and traffic.

Toowoomba Koala and Wildlife Rescue volunteer Judi Gray and QFES senior firefighter Peter Robinson remove Rose the koala from a tree in Moore Crescent due to concerns for her safety.

"If there are things happening like tree clearing, they might have moved on," she said.

"There have been some killed on Bridge St in the past - motorists are not going to expect them to come out there, because there's no signage.

"It was outside the front of these nice people's house, so it was really good of them to ring, because there are some large roaming dogs running around."

If you spot a native animal who might require rescuing, call the RSPCA hotline on 1300 264 625.