Five things you didn’t know about candidate Julien Cahn.
WATCH: Noosa candidate opens up on how he was bullied

Matt Collins
27th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
JULIEN Cahn is running for councillor in the Noosa Council elections, but it isn't the first time he has been up for a challenge.

In this 'Five things you didn't know about' feature Julien shares, among other things, his journey with bullying, as well as his less than ideal skills as a handyman. 

With so much emphasis on campaigning, policies and meet and greet events, it's easy to forget our Noosa Council candidates are still just real people.

In this unique election feature, we will endeavour to find out about the person behind the policies.

In the lead up to the March 28 election, each of our council nominees have been invited to share with us a little about who they are away from politics.

In this edition of 'Five things we didn't know' we hear from councillor candidate Julien Cahn.

 

