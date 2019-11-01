Watch out Noosa it’s Super Saturday about to run you off your feet

NOOSA Triathlon’s Super Saturday is dedicated to showcasing elite cyclists and runners.

Two of Australia’s best, current Australian road race champion, former world champion and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist, Michael Freiberg and dual Olympian runner Genevieve Gregson are looking forward to getting into the action and entertaining the massive crowds on Noosa Parade.

“I took some time off during October and Noosa crit comes right at the start of my rebuild towards nationals,” Michael said.

“My plan for the criterium is to look to get into an early breakaway and light the race up from the start. Hopefully we can gain a good lead and force the bunch to chase into a hard final.”

Genevieve Gregson is a Noosa regular since a teenager and she is delighted to be back ‘home’.

“I am so excited. This is my favourite road race on my calendar and I’ve been coming to Noosa for the Bolt and triathlon since I was a little girl.

“I can’t remember the first year I ran but I would have only been around 14 or 15. Being a Queensland born and bred, Noosa holds a special spot in my heart and my husband and I try to holiday here most years.”

“I have had a very back-ended season due to an injury that took up the first half of the year, so I have only come into my best shape ever over the last month.

“I finished 10th in the world with a Tokyo Olympic qualifier last month and just won the Burnie 10km road race in a PB of 32.19.”

She is in tip top shape.

“Noosa will be the last race of my current season before I begin my Olympic preparation,” she said.

