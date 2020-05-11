Watch out: Children, cops about as schools return

Police no doubt will be keeping a close eye on local school zones this morning with a fresh influx of students after their home schooling stint comes to an end.

NOOSA drivers are being warned by the RACQ to be on alert local school zones begin to repopulate with returning Prep, Year 1, Year 11 and 12 students this morning following easing of stay-at-home restrictions.

Club spokesman Lauren Ritchie said while school zones have been in effect while children of frontline staff were at school, many drivers may be out of practice travelling through those areas.

"Due to COVID-19 restrictions we've become used to our roads being a little quieter, but with many students returning it was a timely reminder 40km/h zones were enforceable around schools," Ms Ritchie said.

"School zones are always high risk areas, so it's crucial motorists are alert, prepared for anything and always abide by the reduced speed limit between 7-9am and 2-4pm on weekdays.

"Police will be out and checking speeds, so please be patient and don't risk a fine, or worse, a crash."

Ms Ritchie reminded parents traffic would likely be busier around schools and to ensure they always parked safely and took care crossing the road.

"Kids don't have the same spatial awareness we have as adults, and learning about how to safely cross the roads takes time to learn," Ms Ritchie said.

"To ensure children don't step into the path of a car, we encourage kids to enter or exit the car using the 'safety door', which is the door closest to the kerbside.

"And please, never call your children to the car from across the road, it's always much safer to cross the road to meet them," she said.