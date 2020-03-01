Menu
SURF HOUNDS: The conditions were paw-fect for the annual Surfing Dog Championships at Noosa's First Point.
WATCH: Paw-fect conditions for Surfing Dog Championship

Matt Collins
1st Mar 2020 3:44 PM
SURFING: Ten of the country’s gnarliest surfing dogs impressed the mammoth crowd at Noosa Main Beach for the annual Surfing Dog Championship.

The two legged surfers took a back seat to the furry, four-legged stars at Noosa’s First Point as hundreds of beachgoers enjoyed all the surf dog action.

But the biggest applause was left for the dogs who would ditch their surfing owners and ride the Noosa waves in style, all by themselves.

Naomi Szabo is the marketing manager for Vet Shop who sponsored the event, which is now in its ninth year.

Even though the waves were a little smaller than hoped for, Szabo said everyone involved were chuffed with the event.

“Everyone had a wonderful time,” she said.

“Lucky enough there was something they could all catch.

“They certainly entertained the crowd.”

The Wave of the day award went to Sunshine Coast’s Paul Jones, his son Hughey and cocker spaniel cross labrador called Huggsley.

Noosa News

