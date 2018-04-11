Menu
Login

WATCH: Red belly black snuggles up to toys in toddler's cot
Environment

WATCH: Red belly black s-s-snuggles with child's cuddly toys

11th Apr 2018 1:41 PM

AN EXPERT snake catcher is warning Ipswich residents to be on the lookout for the reptiles after a close encounter at a Peak Crossing home yesterday.

Andrew Smedley was called to the property to deal with a red belly black that had curled up among the cuddly toys in a little girl's bedroom.

"Luckily she wasn't in the room at the time and thankfully her dad spotted the snake up on the window sill," he said in a Facebook post.

A red belly black curled up among cuddly toys in a child's bedroom at Peak Crossing.
A red belly black curled up among cuddly toys in a child's bedroom at Peak Crossing. Andrew's SNAKE Removal

"He did the right thing by shutting the door and placing a towel at bottom to keep it contained until I got there.

"It's hard to say how long it had been in the house or the room.

"It was a bit of handful to get out as it kept wrapping itself around the toys.

"Fortunately it all ended well and he's now relocated safely."

Tips to stay snake safe

  • Tell kids to wear enclosed shoes; kids are often bitten on the feet after standing on snakes
  • If you find a snake, don't corner it, just move away and let it escape

What to do if bitten

  • Assume all snakes are venomous
  • Call 000 immediately
  • Don't wash the wound
  • Firmly wrap the bite area in a bandage
  • Limit movement
editors picks ipswich red belly black snake snakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Winners Galore at Australian Body Art Festival 2018

    Winners Galore at Australian Body Art Festival 2018

    News Wild Things theme drew inspiration for body artists

    Developer snaps up run-down motel premises, tenants evicted

    Developer snaps up run-down motel premises, tenants evicted

    News Motel sold off amid speculation over town's future

    Cooroy saying no red lights thanks

    Cooroy saying no red lights thanks

    News Cooroy residents prefer roundabouts

    Noosa Food and Wine festival a seafood lover's delight

    Noosa Food and Wine festival a seafood lover's delight

    News Seafood served several ways at Noosa Food and Wine 2018

    Local Partners