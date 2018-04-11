WATCH: Red belly black s-s-snuggles with child's cuddly toys

WATCH: Red belly black snuggles up to toys in toddler's cot

AN EXPERT snake catcher is warning Ipswich residents to be on the lookout for the reptiles after a close encounter at a Peak Crossing home yesterday.

Andrew Smedley was called to the property to deal with a red belly black that had curled up among the cuddly toys in a little girl's bedroom.

"Luckily she wasn't in the room at the time and thankfully her dad spotted the snake up on the window sill," he said in a Facebook post.

"He did the right thing by shutting the door and placing a towel at bottom to keep it contained until I got there.

"It's hard to say how long it had been in the house or the room.

"It was a bit of handful to get out as it kept wrapping itself around the toys.

"Fortunately it all ended well and he's now relocated safely."

Tips to stay snake safe

Tell kids to wear enclosed shoes; kids are often bitten on the feet after standing on snakes

If you find a snake, don't corner it, just move away and let it escape

What to do if bitten