Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Frenchville Rovers and Wanderers will face off in the RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 men’s grand final on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Frenchville Rovers and Wanderers will face off in the RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 men’s grand final on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Hockey

LIVESTREAM: Watch Rockhampton Hockey’s Division 1 finals

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HOCKEY: Frenchville Rovers will feature in both Division 1 finals of the Rockhampton Hockey Association's 2020 Cup on Saturday.

The women will tackle Park Avenue Brothers at 4.15pm, while the men will take on Wanderers at 6pm.

The Morning Bulletin will livestream both finals on this website.

Teams played a nine-round regular season in Rockhampton Hockey's revised 2020 season.

The Frenchville women booked their final berth with a 5-nil win over Southern Suburbs Black in last week's semi-final, while Park Avenue Brothers beat Southern Suburbs Gold 2-nil.

Frenchville men advanced with a 3-1 win over Southern Suburbs, while Wanderers beat Park Avenue Brothers 7-1.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to the games beginning.

 

More stories

Capricornia bounces back from semi disappointment

SISTER ACT: Four siblings set to shine in grand final

REVEALED: CQ teenage talents who have coach raving

frenchville rovers hockey club hockey livestreaming park avenue brothers hockey club rha 2020 cup wanderers hockey club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        I spent an hour with a sex worker, here’s what happened

        Premium Content I spent an hour with a sex worker, here’s what happened

        News A sex worker for the past three years, Nikki Vee knows the good, the bad and everything in between about the industry.

        Stunt plane, helicopter crash on Coast runway

        Premium Content Stunt plane, helicopter crash on Coast runway

        News Authorities are investigating the crash

        Coast boxing coach’s ‘serious’ allegations dismissed

        Premium Content Coast boxing coach’s ‘serious’ allegations dismissed

        Boxing A Cooroy boxing coach who says his name has been “dragged through the mud” has had...

        NRL player stood down over 'COVID-19 breach'

        Premium Content NRL player stood down over 'COVID-19 breach'

        Rugby League Complicated situation has forced a player into self isolation.