Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

LIVESTREAM: St Brendan's v Yeppoon SHS in RDSSRL competition

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Aug 2020 9:48 AM | Updated: 6:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two crucial matches from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but you can still catch the action from Browne Park.

At 6.30pm, Open A teams Yeppoon State High and St Brendan's College Gold will replay their Round 2 game that was washed out, with the winner qualifying for the grand final.

At 7.45pm, Heights College and Yeppoon State High 2 will clash in the Open C semi-final.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to kick-off.

The RDSSRL grand finals will be played on Friday and will also be livestreamed on this website.

The grand final schedule is Open C at 4.30pm, Open B at 6pm and Open A at 7.30pm.

 

More stories

Watch the replay of last Friday's RDSSRL games here

Watch the replay of August 18 RDSSRL games here

Triple treat for North Rocky High's fleet-footed winger

browne park heights college rockhampton district secondary schools rugby leagu rugby league st brendan's college yeppoon state high school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘She never gave up’: Friend’s heartache after Aysha’s death

        Premium Content ‘She never gave up’: Friend’s heartache after Aysha’s death

        Community IN PHOTOS: A friend who is devastated to know she will never see Aysha Baty light up a room again believes she would’ve fought until her last breath.

        State facing up to a new normal

        Premium Content State facing up to a new normal

        Health Consider wearing a mask if social distancing not possible

        IN PHOTOS: Australia’s largest super yacht stops by

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Australia’s largest super yacht stops by

        Trend setting You can rent the 54m yacht for a cool $495,000 a week. SEE PHOTOS HERE

        Jobs on the line as Coast bank closes doors

        Premium Content Jobs on the line as Coast bank closes doors

        Business Long-time customers disappointed over closure of Coast branch