Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby Union

WATCH LIVE: Rockhampton Club Rugby Finals- Colts v Bioela

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Sep 2020 11:28 AM | Updated: 26th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

RUGBY UNION: The 2020 Rugby Capricornia season will culminate in a thrilling afternoon of finals action at Rockhampton's Victoria Park on Saturday.

Three deciders will be played - reserve grade men at 3.30pm, women's 7s at 5.30pm and A-grade men at 6pm - and they will all be livestreamed on this website.

Colts and Biloela will do battle in reserve grade, while Brothers will clash with Gladstone in A-grade.

The women's 7s finalists will be decided on the day. The five teams - Brothers, Gladstone, Colts, Biloela and Cap Coast - will play a series of games from 12.50pm, with the top two then advancing to the final.

 

More stories

'Freakish, unfortunate': Bad break for Brothers No.8

Double delight for Nogoa as finals go down to the wire

CQ talent set to sharpen skills at Reds Elite Academy

More Stories

2020 grand finals biloela rugby union colts rugby union gladstone rugby union goats rockhampton brothers rugby union rugby capricornia rugby union victoria park
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vacancies surge ahead of JobSeeker extension, MP says

        Premium Content Vacancies surge ahead of JobSeeker extension, MP says

        Careers Job vacancies across the Sunshine Coast have surged ahead of the extension and reduction in the level of coronavirus supplement JobSeeker payments.

        Lifestyle, not location, is Coast’s new property trump card

        Premium Content Lifestyle, not location, is Coast’s new property trump card

        Property Some buyers are snapping up Coast homes without stepping inside

        Ground troops weeding out a creepy enemy

        Premium Content Ground troops weeding out a creepy enemy

        News Two women are leading the battle of native flora Vs weeds through volunteer...

        Straddie elders join growing calls for island investigation

        Premium Content Straddie elders join growing calls for island investigation

        News Stradbroke Island families join forces to call for probe