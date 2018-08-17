VIDEO: Scuba diver saves 2m shark from 'terrible death'

Byron Bay scuba diving instructor Inaki Aizpun pulled a large fishing net from the jaws of a 2m grey nurse shark.

A GREY nurse shark has been saved from a "painful death", thanks to the help of a Byron Bay-based scuba diving instructor.

The incredible video of the rescue was posted on Facebook by Inaki Aizpun, and it has since been watched more than 11,000 times.

He was diving near Julian Rocks when he noticed a shark that was being strangled by a fishing net.

"A two-metre grey nurse shark with a long piece of netting rope stuck between its jaws," Inaki explains in the video.

"A slow, painful death awaited this shark, if not removed.

"I knew I had to help the shark.

"I fought my fear of approaching a shark in pain and tried grabbing the line from a distance.

"It looked to me like the shark wanted to cooperate.

"The shark was moving violently, but I was determined to save it.

"I tried a second time... this time, with more success.

"I was radiant to be able to get such a deadly net off its jaws.

"Seconds later the shark returned with a buddy, and looked me in the eyes, as if to say thank you.

"Fishing nets kill marine life indiscriminately... please stop using fishing nets in our oceans.