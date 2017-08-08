WATCH: Shark chases whale and calf off Noosa coast

A MAN has captured incredible footage of a whale and its calf being chased by a tiger shark off Noosa North Shore.

David Mierocha was at work today at Noosa North Shore Beach Campground when campers said there was a couple of whales passing by.

Mr Mierocha grabbed his recently purchased drone and flew it about 1km out to sea, but didn't notice the shark until he looked at the footage again later.

"I got it out to them and had the drone down to about 14m (above the whales)," Mr Mierocha said.

"I didn't know what it was (the shark) until I looked at it again on the screen.

"It was a big tiger shark, about three to four metres, chasing the whale and the calf.

"I was blown away."

A shark can be seen in the lower right corner, paling in comparison to the size of the whale and its calf.

After about a minute in to the footage, a shark can be seen on the bottom right corner following the whale and its calf very closely.

Mr Mierocha purchased the drone as an early birthday present for himself, and hadn't captured any footage on it yet until earlier today.

"The campers came up and said there's whales coming past, so I thought I'd get my drone out and see if I could find them," he said.

"It's the first footage I've captured on this drone.

"The shark was a bonus."

Mr Mierocha has been working at the Noosa North Shore Holiday Beach Campground for six years and said he sees dozens of whales every season.

"In September, when they come in on the way back, they come in much closer," he said.

"I can't wait to get them jumping (on drone footage)."