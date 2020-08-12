Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: St Mary's year 10s take on Palm Beach

Jason Gibbs
12th Aug 2020 10:37 AM | Updated: 2:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

St Mary's are set to face Palm Beach in the latest round of the Langer Cup.

 

LEAGUE: St Mary's ignited their Allan Langer Cup campaign with an impressive win last week.

After finding themselves trailing 12-6 early in the game, the college team fought back to secure a 24-16 over Ipswich State High School.

Today they face rugby league powerhouse Palm Beach Currumbin away from home.

The Chronicle is the best place you can watch the match live along with a host of other Allan Langer and Aaron Payne Cup matches.

The Chronicle digital subscribers have exclusive access to the livestreams.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

11.45am: Cowboys Challenge: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS

11.45am: Aaron Payne Cup: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

12.45pm: Aaron Payne Cup: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS

12.45pm: Cowboys Challenge: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

1pm: Cowboys Challenge: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay

2.15pm: Aaron Payne Cup: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay

3pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park

4pm: Langer Cup: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park

4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Wavell State High v Marsden State High

4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba

5pm: Langer Cup: Wavell State High v Marsden State High

5pm: Langer Cup: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba

allan langer cup allan langer cup livestream rugby league st mary's st mary's college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NRL star and Coast junior in possible move back to Qld

        Premium Content NRL star and Coast junior in possible move back to Qld

        News Moses Mbye could be headed back to his home state as his Sydney club looks to make changes for its 2021 season.

        Former manager loses Coast hotel compo claim

        Premium Content Former manager loses Coast hotel compo claim

        Crime Former venue manager of Noosa hotel claims job led him to depression

        Shoot! Noosa’s library service is going to seed

        Premium Content Shoot! Noosa’s library service is going to seed

        Community Noosa Library Service is launching a service where rather than borrowing books...