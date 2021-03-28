Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Man charged with hooning-related offences
Crime

WATCH: Teen charged with hoon offences

by Jacob Miley
28th Mar 2021 5:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN 18-year-old Logan man has had his car impounded and been charged with hooning-related offences after allegedly driving dangerously at a large gathering on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police were called to Burnside Place at Stapylton after receiving reports of a large gathering where people were blocking access along the road about 11.30pm.

When officers arrived a green Ford Falcon ute was allegedly driving dangerously in the middle of the road.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with hooning-related offences.
An 18-year-old man has been charged with hooning-related offences.

Police tried to intercept the vehicle but the driver allegedly sped off, police said.

Footage released by police appears to show the vehicle performing a burnout in front of a large crowd.

The ute was later located at a residence in Ormeau.

The Greenbank man has been charged with dangerous driving and evasion. He is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on April 21.

Police have impounded a ute after an 18-year-old man was charged with hooning-related offences.
Police have impounded a ute after an 18-year-old man was charged with hooning-related offences.

His car has also been impounded.

Several other offences were detected as the group dispersed with investigations continuing.

To report hooning offences, contact Policelink on 131 444 or the Hoon Hotline on 134 666.

Originally published as WATCH: Teen charged with hoon offences

More Stories

crime editors picks hooning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accountant, engineer embroiled in slick investment scam

        Premium Content Accountant, engineer embroiled in slick investment scam

        Technology This is not your typical celebrity scam, it's slick, it's sophisticated and it is very, very hard to detect, writes Kathy Sundstrom.

        Friends' anxious wait as search continues for missing man

        Premium Content Friends' anxious wait as search continues for missing man

        News Friends and family have gathered on beach where man was last seen

        Coast ‘shining star’ of State’s property market: new data

        Premium Content Coast ‘shining star’ of State’s property market: new data

        News Coast property market outperforms the rest of state, new data shows

        Man injured after Noosa North Shore rollover

        Premium Content Man injured after Noosa North Shore rollover

        News A man is in hospital after a rollover at Noosa North Shore