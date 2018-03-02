WATCH: Teens wanted for questioning over break in to school

POLICE have released footage of two teens allegedly breaking in to a Noosaville school, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage and stealing items.

The CCTV footage, shared exclusively with the Noosa News, shows two males dressed in large jackets entering St Teresa's Catholic College in the early morning of February 22.

One suspect uses a hammer to smash through padlocks on 10 lockers at the school, while the other male watches on.

Police want to speak to the pair in relation to the incident and similar break ins that occurred later that night at Noosaville State School and Good Shepherd Lutheran College.

"Two males have entered St Teresa's Catholic College, Sea Eagle Drive, Noosaville and have damaged multiple student lockers, stealing items from within belonging to students," Noosa Police Officer-in-charge Ben Carroll said.

"During the same evening the school hall of the Noosaville State School, 75 Beckmans Rd, Noosaville, was broken into.

"The offender also climbed onto the roof and damaged four sky lights and a ventilation pipe. They also sprayed graffiti on the side external wall of the school hall.

"During the night, the Good Shephard Lutheran College was entered.

"Unknown offenders have smashed the locks of multiple outdoor lockers at the school with property from within being stolen.

"Police believe the same offenders are responsible for all three offences given their similarity and close proximity."

One suspect appears Caucasian, slim build, about 177cm tall, possibly aged in his late teens, was wearing a hooded Nike jacket (or) jumper.

The other appears Caucasian, very slim build, possibly aged in his late teens, collar length dark hair, Adidas hoodie (or) jacket.

Anyone who can help identify the two men are urged to phone police on 5440 8111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.