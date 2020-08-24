Menu
Rugby League

WATCH: The School Footy Show Episode 4

by Nic Darveniza
24th Aug 2020 6:57 PM
With just one week remaining in the Aaron Payne Cup and Langer Trophy seasons, what results do each school need to crack the secondary school rugby league finals and earn a shot at Queensland state title glory?

The School Footy Show team tackle that question tonight.

Tune in to catch all the highlights from an exciting week of fixtures including another epic chapter in the storied Palm Beach Currumbin-Keebra Park rivalry.

Keebra Park’s Jahream Bula on the charge last week. Picture Glenn Hampson
Broncos legend Justin Hodges dials in to discuss the Langer Cup's best and fairest race while two of Queensland's bright young stars chat to the School Footy Show about their football journeys.

Marsden State High School coach Jesse Maclean joins the program to discuss the highs and lows of his school's season.

Don't miss a minute of the School Footy Show action across the News Australia network.

Originally published as WATCH: The School Footy Show Episode 4

