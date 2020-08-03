SCHOOL FOOTY SHOW: Payne and Langer cups in round one

Forget Fatty - we're bringing you league experts with attitude with the launch of our new weekly tribute to the Payne Cup and Langer Trophy - the School Footy Show.

The School Footy Show will be up on this site about 7pm each Monday through the Queensland premier schoolboy rugby league season.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think of our new show in the comments!

Brought to you by ConcussionPRO, we're looking back at the highlights and best tries from round one, plus throwing forward to see how the matches might go in round two, on this Wednesday and Thursday.

The show is hosted by former Courier-Mail, now Gold Coast Bulletin, journalist Nic Darveniza and his commentating sidekick Drury Forbes.

They're no Fatty Vautin, but they're passionate experts all the same.

Palm Beach Currumbin's Troy Duckett in action against Ipswich State High last week. Picture: Jerad Williams

We'll have player profiles and interviews with key people about the competition - see Marsden principal Andrew Peach today talking about how hard it was to organise a competition with COVID-19 rampant.

Mr Peach announced just this morning that spectators will be banned from this weekend's Langer games because of the latest COVID scare.

He said the School Footy Show and News Corp's deal to livestream all games, from both competitions, was now even more important.

It would be the only way some parents got to watch.

News' executive editor digital, Bryce Johns, said putting together a 30-minute league show was no mean feat for a traditional newsroom.

"With COVID-19 threatening to ruin it for spectators, our commitment to streaming and this show are vital in 2020,'' Mr Johns said.

ROUND 2 GAMES

St Mary's Toowoomba v Ipswich SHS (4pm Wednesday)

Keebra Park v Marsden SHS (5pm Wednesday)

Wavell SHS v PBC (5pm Wednesday)

Watch the livestreams on our site on Wednesday

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Watch the School Footy Show