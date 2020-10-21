Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Goodna break and enter
News

WATCH: Three masked thieves break into business

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Oct 2020 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have released CCTV footage of the break and enter of an Ipswich business last month as they appeal to the public for information.

Investigations suggest that just after 2am on September 8, three unknown people forced their way into a Smiths Rd, Goodna shop.

A large quantity of cigarettes were then stolen.

Police are investigating the break and enter of a Goodna business on September 8. Three thieves fled in a dark coloured VW Golf.
Police are investigating the break and enter of a Goodna business on September 8. Three thieves fled in a dark coloured VW Golf.

One of the thieves can be seen removing a balaclava before all three fled in a dark coloured VW Golf onto Smith Rd before turning on to Albert St.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who may have heard of seen anything in the vicinity of Smiths Rd to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here or by Crime Stoppers here.

editors picks qld crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

        Premium Content Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

        Fashion & Beauty Whether it’s a plumped up lip or smoothing a frown line, it takes trust to let someone inject you. Vote now for the best cosmetic injector on the Coast!

        Southeast braces for heavy rain, severe thunderstorms

        Premium Content Southeast braces for heavy rain, severe thunderstorms

        Weather Southeast Queensland to see storms roll in over weekend

        FULL LIST: Coast’s best childcare centres help kids thrive

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Coast’s best childcare centres help kids thrive

        Education See the rankings of all 196 Sunshine Coast childcare centres

        Nurse blows high reading after crash into garden

        Premium Content Nurse blows high reading after crash into garden

        Crime A drink driving nurse lied to police and said she returned from a bar to find her...