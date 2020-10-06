Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

WATCH: Treasurer’s Budget speech live

by Gerard Cockburn
6th Oct 2020 6:27 PM

 

It's been billed as the most consequential Federal Budget in decades.

At 7.30pm on Tuesday, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will rise in Parliament to deliver his critical Budget speech.

With the coronavirus recession expected to severely hurt the Budget bottom line for years, Australians will be keen to hear how the government will lead the country out of economic turmoil.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning ahead of handing down the Budget, Mr Frydenberg said the document would be "all about jobs".

"COVID-19 is an economic shock like no other. Globally, the equivalent of 600 million people have lost their job, and here in Australia, 10 per cent of our workforce either lost their job or saw their working hours reduced to zero," he said.

"The Morrison Government responded with an unprecedented amount of support: JobKeeper, JobSeeker, $750 payments to millions of pensioners, carers and others on income support. And a $32 billion cashflow boost that is supporting small business through this crisis.

"Our plan will create jobs. This is all about jobs. It's all about helping those who are out of a job get into a job.

"It's all about helping those that are in work stay in work. Our plan will create opportunity. Our plan will drive investment. Our plan will grow the economy and guarantee the essential services Australians rely on. Our plan will see Australia a stronger nation."

Originally published as Watch Treasurer's Budget speech live

More Stories

Show More
editors picks federal budget 2020 josh frydenberg politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 major developments to shape Noosa’s future

        Premium Content 10 major developments to shape Noosa’s future

        Council News Noosa's reputation as an idyllic place to live also comes with a demand for increased development. Here are 10 projects which will shape the future of Noosa

        Clive Palmer favoured to buy Noosa nudist resort

        Premium Content Clive Palmer favoured to buy Noosa nudist resort

        Offbeat Billionaire businessman at short odds to buy a Coast nudist retreat

        Labor targeted as race for Nicklin turns ugly

        Premium Content Labor targeted as race for Nicklin turns ugly

        Politics Several Labor signs were stolen or vandalised overnight

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 as election campaign...