WATCH: Two armed men storm service station with machete

TWO men have been caught on camera threatening 7-Eleven staff with an axe and a machete, before taking off with the store's till and some cigarettes.

According to police, the two men entered the Springfield Parkway store just before 11pm on 13 November.

The men had their faces covered and fled the scene in a gold VT Holden Commodore.

The first man is described as caucasian, 18-19 years old with blonde hair and wearing a red baseball cap, grey hoodie, black work gloves, navy track pants, and red shoes with white soles.

The second man is described as caucasian, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, motorbike gloves and grey trackpants.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.