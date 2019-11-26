Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

WATCH: Two armed men storm service station
News

WATCH: Two armed men storm service station with machete

Paige Ashby
26th Nov 2019 4:53 PM | Updated: 6:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been caught on camera threatening 7-Eleven staff with an axe and a machete, before taking off with the store's till and some cigarettes.

According to police, the two men entered the Springfield Parkway store just before 11pm on 13 November.

The men had their faces covered and fled the scene in a gold VT Holden Commodore.

The first man is described as caucasian, 18-19 years old with blonde hair and wearing a red baseball cap, grey hoodie, black work gloves, navy track pants, and red shoes with white soles.

The second man is described as caucasian, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, motorbike gloves and grey trackpants.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.

7-eleven armed robbery queensland police services
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        premium_icon Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        News She ‘accidentally’ became Eumundi Markets’ iconic Indian Fairy, now the lover of magic and stories has released her first novel, 20 years in the making.

        Chill out with acoustic dining sounds

        Chill out with acoustic dining sounds

        News Thursday evening entertainment at Noosa Shire’s main RSL venue.

        Summer set to blossom with friends

        Summer set to blossom with friends

        News Plants nurtured from seeds will be in abundance as Noosa Botanic Gardens Friends...

        Luxury Sunshine Coast home builder in administration

        premium_icon Luxury Sunshine Coast home builder in administration

        Business Well-known family-owned company now in administration