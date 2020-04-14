Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Snake too close for comfort
News

WATCH: Venomous snake gets too close for comfort

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Apr 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 14th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VIDEO of a snake coming too close for comfort at a family home in Boyne Island has gone viral with more than 11,000 views on the original post.

The video shared by Wayne Loats shows his fiance Vanessa Fanfulla going outside to hang out laundry followed by the couples' twins Aisha and Mila, 2, before they startle a snake hiding in a corner.

The snake comes out of the corner and as she's trying to run away Aisha accidentally steps on it before her mum grabs her and takes her away.

Mr Loats said at first he believed the snake was a deadly Eastern Brown however has been told it was more likely a venomous yellow-faced whipsnake.

He said the girls were shaken by the incident but were still a bit young to understand what happened.

"Aisha is still a bit scared," Mr Loats said.

"She's a bit startled from things she's not aware of."

His message to other residents in the area: "Stay alert, the snakes are still about, keep your yards clean and educate your kids on what to do if there is a snake."

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Triumphant Suarez ready to ‘sink teeth’ into major issues

        premium_icon Triumphant Suarez ready to ‘sink teeth’ into major issues

        Council News Maria Suarez is “ecstatic” with her Division 9 victory, and already has her sights on tackling COVID-19 relief and a controversial council decision.

        11 stories you may have missed last week

        premium_icon 11 stories you may have missed last week

        News From coast-wide crime sprees to why we’re seeing so many butterflies, here are some...

        Man dead in horror head-on smash with logging truck

        premium_icon Man dead in horror head-on smash with logging truck

        Breaking A man has died following a horror head-on collision.

        Well done Clare, now the hard work begins: best regards ZEN

        premium_icon Well done Clare, now the hard work begins: best regards ZEN

        News Zero Emissions Noosa has a welcome message for new mayor and a challenge.