Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rescue on the Fitzroy
Rescue on the Fitzroy
News

WATCH VIDEO: Man ‘clinging to barge’ in the Fitzroy River

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
16th Feb 2021 11:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.30AM: Police have accessed a 4m tinnie, retrieved the man from the water and returned to the boat ramp with the patient.


11.10AM: Police are hoping to find a member of the public who will motor them upriver to near the Boathouse restaurant to retrieve a man who has fallen into the Fitzroy River.


The incident was reported at 11am.

Rescue on the Fitzroy
Rescue on the Fitzroy

 

The man is clinging to a barge in the middle of the Fitzroy. He reportedly fell from a nearby boat and is unable to swim.

Police are at both North and Southside boat ramps.

SES is also on the way.

More to come

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police officers seriously injured during ‘violent’ arrests

        Premium Content Police officers seriously injured during ‘violent’ arrests

        News One officer struck his head on the ground and broke his wrist while another suffered a broken shoulder during separate, “violent” arrests in Noosa.

        Noosa CEO rejects council party house ‘cops’

        Premium Content Noosa CEO rejects council party house ‘cops’

        Council News CEO says council should act against party house impacts

        Tour guide drives home brewery business advantage

        Premium Content Tour guide drives home brewery business advantage

        Business Brewery tour boss and his team have enjoyed researching best route

        Coast reaches pointy end of COVID-19 jab wait

        Premium Content Coast reaches pointy end of COVID-19 jab wait

        Health Sunshine Coast hospital staff, high risk patients and aged care workers could be...