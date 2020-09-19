WATCH: Violent street brawl in Kingaroy captured on camera

VIDEO has captured the moment a violent street brawl broke out on the streets of Kingaroy that left multiple people in hospital and handcuffs.

According to a Queensland Police spokeswoman, the fight broke out between a group of people out the front of a home on Alford St at 2.10pm this afternoon.

Two people have been taken into custody.

A witness told the South Burnett Times one man was intercepted by officers on the corner of Markwell Street and Kingaroy Street.

Two men were also hospitalised in the brawl.

A QAS spokesman said the two men transported to Kingaroy hospital were reportedly in their teens. Paramedics treated one man for a head injury and another with minor injuries.

A QPS spokeswoman said an ambulance was later called to the Kingaroy watch house, following reports one of the people taken into custody required treatment for a broken finger.