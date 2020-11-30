Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Fraser Island inferno
News

WATCH: Visitor captures shocking footage of flames on Fraser

Carlie Walker
29th Nov 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 30th Nov 2020 5:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH Fraser Island closed to visitors, Jo Bosamquet was one of the few people remaining as a bushfire that has raged for about six weeks continued to burn.

Ms Bosamquet said she had felt safe at all times on the island, speaking with rangers and firefighters about the efforts to control the blaze.

It is believed to have been started by an illegal campfire.

Police attended Eurong Beach Resort over the weekend as well, she said, to check on the wellbeing of the island's remaining visitors.

The fire burning near Cathedral's on Fraser Island.
The fire burning near Cathedral's on Fraser Island.

On Thursday the department released a statement explaining why the fire had proven so hard to fight.

Ms Bosamquet said the rangers and firefighters had told her how inaccessible the fires were.

The task was made harder because crews were unable to use saltwater to fight the fire in areas with freshwater lakes.

"Hence why the fire has been going as long as it has been," she said.

A dingo on the beach on Fraser Island.
A dingo on the beach on Fraser Island.

Ms Bosamquet said containment lines were being continuously monitored to protect people and property on the island and ensure the blaze doesn't get out of control.

She said there was ash in the air as well as smoke, but there were upsides to being on the island.

Visits to Champagne Pools and Lake McKenzie had been enjoyable with fewer people around, she said.

"It's so quiet and lovely, we're enjoying Fraser more than when it's full of people," she said.

More Stories

editors picks fire fraser island fraser island fire
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Backyard bliss: Coast’s most inspired landscaping

        Premium Content Backyard bliss: Coast’s most inspired landscaping

        Lifestyle The best of Sunshine Coast landscaping has been celebrated with winners absolutely thrilled to have their work recognised. SEE THE GALLERY

        Please help: IVF hope after teacher's skate park death

        Premium Content Please help: IVF hope after teacher's skate park death

        News A fund to help the devastated fiancee of the man who died following a skate park...

        Commando reacts to ‘abhorrent’ medal-stripping request

        Premium Content Commando reacts to ‘abhorrent’ medal-stripping request

        Politics A former Special Forces Commando has labelled the Defence Force’s request to revoke...

        ‘He would be dead’: Grandad saved by passers-by

        Premium Content ‘He would be dead’: Grandad saved by passers-by

        Health A daughter who nearly lost her Dad has thanked his rescuers.