Whale wake up
Environment

WATCH: Whale wake-up ‘perfect way to start the day’

Christian Berechree
12th Jul 2020 8:48 AM
WHAT a way to wake up.

That was the thought that went through Liz Carter's head as two humpback whales swam past her boat this morning.

The Hervey Bay whale and dolphin enthusiast shared a stunning video of the two ocean giants frolicking near her family's boat, anchored off Rooney Point, Fraser Island.

"Standing up on the deck of the boat, we heard the familiar blows," Mrs Carter said.

"I was not expecting to see any this weekend given it's only the start of the season and they are far and few between."

Liz Carter - whale / dolphin activist.
While the humpbacks are the stars of the world whale heritage site's annual whale watching season, Mrs Carter said another breed made an appearance during her trip.

"A minke whale has elusively been swimming around and another humpback has swim by the boat," she told the Chronicle.

"It was the perfect way to start the day."

Mrs Carter - a well-known cetacean activist who regularly visits Taiji, Japan, to witness and film the town's annual dolphin hunt - said she hoped the sighting was the start of good things to come.

"I'm really looking forward to a wonderful whale season for the Hervey Bay tour operators and to having many more experiences with these majestic beings," she said.

