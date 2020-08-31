Water bombers attack as backburn gets out of hand

A Tewantin hazard burn has escalated into a bushfire at Tewantin National Park. Picture: Zizi Averill

Multiple fire crews and water bombing helicopters are on the scene of a Tewantin blaze after a hazard burn escalated out of control.

Queensland Park and Wildlife Services along with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and water bombing helicopters fought to contain a blaze on Monday afternoon.

It initially started as a hazard reduction burn escalated into a bushfire when it crossed Noosa Eumundi Rd.

The large bushfire was burning between Eumundi Noosa Rd and Lake Entrance Blvd and crossed Eumundi Noosa Rd and was burning west into the National Park in Tewantin.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised nearby residents to stay informed and to keep up to date to decide what actions to take if the situation changed.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality," an alert said.

Eumundi Noosa Rd is still open to traffic with traffic controls in place, and motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

No properties were under direct threat.

Residents should call triple-0 immediately if they believe their property is under threat.