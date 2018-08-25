Water 'bout the garden?
WE ARE all well aware of the drought impacting so many Australian farmers, but closer to home residents are being reminded to be water-savvy in the backyard.
The average household uses 170,000 litres of water every year, enough to fill four swimming pools, and using a garden hose can spit out 20 litres per minute.
Living Landscapes Noosa horticulturist Tom Robinson said you can still achieve a low maintenance and low water-usage space without sacrificing the garden.
"It's about beauty without the bills when it comes to landscape gardening now,” Mr Robinson said.
"People want to play their part in reducing water consumption so we don't empty the dams to water our gardens, only for it to go straight down the drain anyway.”
He said many of the latest tools and techniques along with a bit of know-how could help keep gardens maintained without spending excess money and resources.
Tom's 12 tips for water saving in the garden are:
- Water your garden - to minimise water waste, water once a week or every other week to keep plants healthy and conserve water. Watering frequently in small amounts discourages root growth and causes more water evaporation.
- Mulch - 75-100mm helps retain water and reduce evaporation
- Stop fertilising - without enough water, fertiliser salt can build up and burn plant roots
- Pull weeds - weeds steal valuable moisture from soil
- Deadhead your flowers - remove all spent blooms
- Add soil wetting agents - wetting agents break down the waxy coating on soils and allow water to penetrate
- Reduce your lawn cover - lawn can use 90 per cent of garden water so determine how much you need and use native or waterwise plants and trees instead
- Install a rainwater tank - tanks can supply up to 20 per cent of a typical household's needs
- Irrigation - allows for precise delivery of water to plant roots
- Choice of equipment - use a good quality controller
- Know how much water to apply and use watering zones
- Have a professional property analysis