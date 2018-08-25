Water 'bout the garden?

WATERWISE: Tom Robinson from Living Landscapes Noosa shares his water saving tips for the garden.

WE ARE all well aware of the drought impacting so many Australian farmers, but closer to home residents are being reminded to be water-savvy in the backyard.

The average household uses 170,000 litres of water every year, enough to fill four swimming pools, and using a garden hose can spit out 20 litres per minute.

Living Landscapes Noosa horticulturist Tom Robinson said you can still achieve a low maintenance and low water-usage space without sacrificing the garden.

"It's about beauty without the bills when it comes to landscape gardening now,” Mr Robinson said.

"People want to play their part in reducing water consumption so we don't empty the dams to water our gardens, only for it to go straight down the drain anyway.”

He said many of the latest tools and techniques along with a bit of know-how could help keep gardens maintained without spending excess money and resources.

Tom's 12 tips for water saving in the garden are: