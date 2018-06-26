Water fest attracts a big crowd

ABOVE: Geckoes Wildlife takes the Amphitheatre spotlight with a wombat at the 2018 Festival of Water.

ABOVE: Geckoes Wildlife takes the Amphitheatre spotlight with a wombat at the 2018 Festival of Water. Alan Lander

THE weather was perfect. The lake was perfect. The gardens were perfect. The atmosphere was perfect.

And these four things culminated in Sunday's Festival of Water at Lake Macdonald being a perfect celebration of all things aquatic.

The festival is, of course, a day to discover more about the importance of water to us, particularly through the complex Mary River tributary system, which includes Six Mile Creek and the shire's main water supply Lake Macdonald.

As Mayor Tony Wellington said in his opening address at Noosa Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre, "there is no more important basis for a festival than water”.

"There is not a living thing that does not rely on water,” he said.

Cr Wellington noted that only one-seventh of all life is terrestrial; the remainder living in our oceans, seas, rivers and creeks.

So there was plenty to learn about water, along with boat trips across the lake to visit the Mary River Cod hatchery as well as lots of fun for kids and families, including Geckoes Wildlife's range of exotic creatures, stand-up paddling on the lake, a wonderfully located jumping castle, face painting and creative arts.

A good range of local food was available, too.

On a more practical level, reduced-price stainless steel water bottles were on offer from the Noosa Community Biosphere Association and a 'Back to Tap' water refilling station, from Unitywater, available on site.

Gubbi Gubbi dancers entertained in a Welcome to Country, and long handed-down Dreamtime stories were told in an extended session, followed by music from Brown and Zuric, Andrew Kirwin and her band, and the Strangest Dreamers.

Seqwater staff were also on hand providing information to residents living around Lake Macdonald about the Dam Improvement Project planned to start in February next year.

With works impending to upgrade the dam spillway and surrounding lake banks, there will be a major impact on the lives of those living close to the northern side of Lake Macdonald for quite some time.

Numbers were hard to count, given the spread of the area, but parked cars stretching nearly half a kilometre each way along Lake Macdonald Drive suggested the festival is growing substantially in stature.