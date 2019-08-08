Water gift for less fortunate

Noosa fitness instructor Lucy Cantori will walk 70km for the Workout For Water campaign.

IMAGINE walking 70km with a 20kg jerry can. That is the goal for Noosa group fitness instructor Lucy Cantori.

The 25-year-old is raising money for Les Mills’ Workout For Water campaign, which aims to build water pumps in villages in Ethiopia.

“My goal is to raise $1000 which will allow nearly 30 children access to clean water every day,” Lucy said.

“I knew it was a big ask so I’ve set myself a big challenge in the hope that people will get behind me and sponsor me so I can reach my goal.”

Lucy has been walking 14km every day for five days with a 20L jerry can – the same feat that many girls in Ethiopia do daily to fetch water for their family.

“I’ll be doing one walk at every gym I work at on the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

“Considering I only weigh 50kg, walking with 20kg is going to be a struggle, but it’s nothing compared to what these kids go through every day of their lives.”

On top of raising funds for clean water, if Lucy hits her $1000 she also has the opportunity to be invited to New Zealand and be featured as one of the group fitness instructors in a Les Mills Master Class.

“Basically I could earn a spot in a class filming that gets distributed across the entire world and will appear virtually in gyms pretty much everywhere as well.

“It’s the ultimate goal of mine, being able to share my love and passion of group fitness with participants across the world so having that extra incentive is just the icing on the cake to raising money for an important cause.”

Lucy said she’d be live streaming her walks every day on Instagram and Facebook for all to see but welcomed anyone who wanted to drop by a gym and encourage her on.

Donate at www.workoutforwater.org/fundraisers/lucindacantori.

Dates and times of walks:

Monday 12th of August 7.30am to 10.30am – Suncoast Fitness Maroochydore

Tuesday 13th of August 7.30am to 10.30am – MyFitness Club Noosaville

Wednesday 14th of August 2pm to 5pm – EzyFit Health Club

Thursday 15th of August 7.30am to 10.30am – Fernwood Fitness Noosa

Friday 16th of August 6am to 9am – World Gym Maroochydore