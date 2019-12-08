Water meters meet their use-by date

THIS month Unitywater will be identifying and replacing water meters nearing the end of their life cycle in Noosaville, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach and Tewantin.

This work is part of Unitywater’s annual infrastructure maintenance program.

Affected residents will receive a notification card in their letterbox at least 48 hours before any works and, if they are home on the day of the work, Unitywater’s authorised contractor will make contact with them prior to replacing the meter.

Following meter replacement, the contractor will leave a Works Completed card in the resident’s letterbox which records the water consumption measured by the old meter. Customers are advised to keep this reading for reference and to cross check when they receive their next Unitywater account.

This work is part of Unitywater’s commitment to maintaining infrastructure and providing a reliable and safe water supply for its community.

For more details visit www.unitywater.com/maintenance-programs or phone the Unitywater Customer Contact Centre on 1300 086 489.