A Unitywater water meter.
News

Water meters to be replaced in some areas of the shire

by Alan Lander
14th Jul 2019 10:00 AM

UNITYWATER will be identifying and replacing water meters nearing the end of their life cycle in Cooran, Cooroibah, Cooroy, Lake Macdonald, Marcus Beach, Noosa Heads and Noosaville throughout July, as part of its annual infrastructure maintenance program.

Affected residents will receive a notification card in their letterbox at least 48 hours before any works and, if they are home on the day of the work, Unitywater's authorised contractor will make contact with them prior to replacing the meter.

Following meter replacement, the contractor will leave a Works Completed card in the resident's letterbox which records the water consumption measured by the old meter. Customers are advised to keep this reading for reference and to cross check when they receive their next Unitywater account.

