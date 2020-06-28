Water Police out in force, here’s what they’re looking for

BOATIES are reminded to follow the rules of the water as Water Police patrol the Noosa River.

A QPS spokesman advised Police are patrolling popular water spots across the state as part of the school holidays to remind boaties of a few basic safety tips to make sure they stay safe when out on the water.

Just like motorists travelling on Queensland roads, boaties need to be aware of the potential dangers including speeding, drink and drug driving, fatigue, and distraction and inattention.

Water Police patrol Noosa River over the weekend.

Water Police reminded water users to adgere to the following safety tips.

Always wear a personal flotation device, even if you are an experienced boaty.

Advise someone where you are going and when you plan to return.

Check the weather conditions carefully before you leave.

Plan for the worst case scenario and ensure that all your safety equipment is in good order and has been tested.

For further information boaties can visit the Maritime Safety Queensland website.