Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Water Police patrol Noosa River over the weekend.
Water Police patrol Noosa River over the weekend.
News

Water Police out in force, here’s what they’re looking for

Matt Collins
28th Jun 2020 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOATIES are reminded to follow the rules of the water as Water Police patrol the Noosa River.

A QPS spokesman advised Police are patrolling popular water spots across the state as part of the school holidays to remind boaties of a few basic safety tips to make sure they stay safe when out on the water.

Just like motorists travelling on Queensland roads, boaties need to be aware of the potential dangers including speeding, drink and drug driving, fatigue, and distraction and inattention.

Water Police patrol Noosa River over the weekend.
Water Police patrol Noosa River over the weekend.

Water Police reminded water users to adgere to the following safety tips.

  • Always wear a personal flotation device, even if you are an experienced boaty.
  • Advise someone where you are going and when you plan to return.
  • Check the weather conditions carefully before you leave.
  • Plan for the worst case scenario and ensure that all your safety equipment is in good order and has been tested.

For further information boaties can visit the Maritime Safety Queensland website.

noosa crime noosa police noosa river queensland water police
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Body Fit is coming to Noosa State-of-the-art studio fills the gap in Noosa

        premium_icon Body Fit is coming to Noosa State-of-the-art studio fills the...

        News New gym “fills the gap between Crossfit and F45”.

        12yo adrenaline junkie lives out his daredevil dream

        premium_icon 12yo adrenaline junkie lives out his daredevil dream

        News While most five-year-old boys dream about being a fireman, or scoring the match...

        Dog whisperer on how to understand man’s best friend

        premium_icon Dog whisperer on how to understand man’s best friend

        News ‘People often think their dog is aggressive, but it is just afraid.’

        Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        premium_icon Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        News Task-force in crackdown on backpackers, licensed venues and quarantine orders