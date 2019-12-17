Search continues for man missing in Yeppoon waters

Emergency services search for an elderly man who went missing from a yacht in the ocean off Yeppoon.

TUESDAY 6PM: A 71-YEAR-OLD man is believed to still be missing after he was last seen on Saturday afternoon aboard a 15m sailing yacht at Cato Reef in the Coral Sea out from Yeppoon.

A 23-year-old passenger raised the alarm after waking up to find he was alone on the boat.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre conducted an aerial search of the yacht's location, about 260 nautical miles east of Yeppoon.

A police boat departed Yeppoon at 6am on Sunday with water police officers and the dive squad.

Police have reported there has been no update.

SUNDAY 7.15AM: Rescue teams continue to search for a man missing at Cato Reef in the Coral Sea out from Yeppoon.

A 23-year-old man noticed the man, 71, was missing from a 15m sailing yacht which was anchored near the reef Saturday afternoon.

The young man contacted authorities and the Hervey Bay Water Police commenced a recovery operation about 260 nautical miles east of Yeppoon.

An aerial search was commenced by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Joint Rescue co-ordination Centre.

The QPS vessel PV Lyle M Hoey, a 24m catamaran, departed Yeppoon this morning with Water Police officers and members of the dive squad on-board. It was due to arrive earlier this morning.

It is believed the New South Wales men departed Scarborough (Redcliffe) last Tuesday, December 10 and travelled to the Cato Island and Cato Reef area.

The recovery mission is still ongoing. Police remain in contact with the families of both men.

INITIAL: Rescue teams will work into the night to search for a man missing at Cato Reef in the Coral Sea out from Yeppoon.

A 23-year-old man noticed the man, 71, was missing from a 15m sailing yacht which was anchored near the reef yesterday afternoon.

The young man contacted authorities and the Hervey Bay Water Police is coordinating a recovery operation about 260 nautical miles east of Yeppoon.

An aerial search was commenced by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Joint Rescue co-ordination Centre and Queensland police notified.

The QPS vessel PV Lyle M Hoey, a 24m catamaran, departed Yeppoon this morning with Water Police officers and members of the dive squad on-board.

Due to the remote and isolated location the PV Hoey is not due to arrive until the early hours of tomorrow morning (Monday, December 16).

Authorities remain in regular contact with the 23-year-old man.

It is believed the New South Wales men departed Scarborough (Redcliffe) last Tuesday, December 10 and travelled to the Cato Island and Cato Reef area.

Police remain in contact with the families of both men.