WATER POLO LIVESTREAM: Comeback queen winds clock back

Sydney Olympic gold medallist Naomi McCarthy said the Premier League had been exactly what the sport needed as the tournament enters an exciting new phase on Sunday.

The Premier League, being livestreamed right here on this website, will reach an exciting new phase on Sunday at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

After round 5 competition in the morning and early afternoon, the semi-final involving the women and men will be contested, with the winners qualifying for the grand final on November 22 at the Valley Pool.

Naomi McCarthy organisers her side in the Queensland Premier League Water Polo match between Barracudas and North Brisbane Polo Bears at Fortitude Valley Pool. - Picture: Richard Walker

Australian players like Bronwen Knox, Rhys Howden, Abby Andrews, Gabrielle Palm, Alice Williams, Nic Porter, past championships and the best of the Queensland Thunder and club talent were competing across six clubs.

Comeback queen McCarthy's has joined her Sydney Olympics gold medal teammate Jo Clark and their Athens 2004 Olympic teammate Jodie Stuhmcke in the North Brisbane Polo Bears line-up.

Triple Olympian Kate Gynther was also lured out of retirement to play for the Barracudas.

"This is what was needed, a premier competition for the boys and the girls to see a pathway through,'' McCarthy said.

Naomi McCarthy in action.Picture: Richard Walker

McCarthy said after junior competition, a pathway through to the seniors had been limited.

She said North Brisbane Polo Bears were fielding a "really nice mix of girls'' featuring past players coming out of retirement, some existing veterans and youth.

McCarthy said the competition, featuring teams from the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and around Brisbane, had been a perfect environment in which to raise the next generation of players.

"That happened with me when I was playing (as a rookie),'' she said.

"I always had older girls who were mentoring me and helping me as I was developing and it really helped my game,'' she said.

"I have a couple of girls here who have a lot of potential. They are 16 coming through and I am sure they will look back on this and say they have really learnt a lot.''

William Downes in the Queensland Premier League Water Polo match between North Brisbane Polo Bears and Carina Leagues Warriors at Fortitude Valley Pool. Picture: Richard Walker

Tokyo Olympic Games training squad rookie Abby Andrews (Barracudas) said it was great playing with someone like Gynther again and playing against the likes of McCarthy, Clark and Stuhmcke.

Ethan Topp in the Queensland Premier League Water Polo match between North Brisbane Polo Bears and Carina Leagues Warriors at Fortitude Valley Pool. Picture: Richard Walker

"The Premier League has been awesome,'' said Andrews, a Brisbane Girls Grammar School alumni.

"I had not played Barras for two or three years and if we did not have it, Kate would not be playing.

"So many of those girls from Polo Bears would not be playing

"And it is just so good to get all that old talent back in the pool and bring the best back.''

Kelsey Wakefield in the Queensland Premier League Water Polo match between Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast at Fortitude Valley Pool. Picture: Richard Walker

A largely inexperience Gold Coast team was also lapping up the chance to play against past champions and Thunder representatives during the Premier League.

"We came into the competition without a lot of Australian or Olympic players,'' said Gold Coast coach Emma Hill, citing the guidance of ex-Olympic goalie Kelsey Wakefield as invaluable.

Gemma Harangozo and Matilda Sweeney in the Queensland Premier League Water Polo match between Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast at Fortitude Valley Pool, Sunday, October 25, 2020 - Picture: Richard Walker

"So what we are trying to do is develop our region."Everyone who plays in the Gold Coast team is from the Gold Coast. So we are learning.

"It is a step up for us compared to the country titles."We are looking at it as an opportunity to play against these Olympians and learn and develop our skill set.''

Peta Schulte in the Queensland Premier League Water Polo match between Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast at Fortitude Valley Pool, Sunday, October 25, 2020 - Picture: Richard Walker

"These girls love the opportunity to play in these competitions and we don't get those many opportunities in the country."So these girls are grabbing it with both hands.''

Rick Joustra and Daniel Hansen in the Queensland Premier League Water Polo match between North Brisbane Polo Bears and Carina Leagues Warriors. Picture: Richard Walker

LIVESTREAM SUNDAY

Round 5

Premier League Women

10am: Carina Leagues Warriors v Sunshine Coast

11.15am: Barracudas v Merlo Mermaids

12:30pm: Gold Coast v North Brisbane Polo Bears

Semi-finals

Teams to finalised

2.30pm:

3.45pm:

5pm:

