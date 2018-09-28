Water refills now at Civic, Village

GET YOUR FILL: Noosa Civic centre manager Monica Lord tries out the new Water3 bottle re-filler.

Alan Lander

THE bus is almost due - but your water bottle has just run out. Can you make it into the shopping centre before the bus?

No matter: there's a new water refill station at the bus stop at Noosa Civic. And another one at Noosa Village Shopping Centre.

Gold Coast company Water3 has installed the stations, where you can buy a card and refill your bottle - and help save an estimated 135,000 water bottle purchases across the Coast.

Noosa Civic centre manager Monica Lord reckons it's a great idea.

"It's quite an innovative idea, and it reduces both plastic use and litter,” she said.

"It's a new way of thinking about purchasing bottles of water.”

The stations give shoppers the option of still or sparkling spring water and the choice to buy a reusable bottle or bring their own.

Water3 co-founder Damien Stone said the choice to install them was due to the region's "environmental focus”.