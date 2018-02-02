Waterfront wedding woes

Andrea & Kerri Ravezzani on the land strip adjoining their award-winning Waterfront Restaurant at Noosaville

IT'S a small battleground - but a very big issue.

For years, owners of the Waterfront Restaurant on Gympie Terrace have used a 16 x 6 metre part of the state-owned Chaplin Park fronting their premises to perform wedding ceremonies before the guests went into the restaurant for the meal.

And each time, "a 16-page application” was made for a council permit to utilise the public land, also to allow the serving of alcohol.

As owners of the restaurant for the last two years, Andrea and Kerri Ravezzani said the process was complex with two levels of government involved, and they wanted to achieve a lawful solution that all parties could be happy with.

The Waterfront is Noosaville's only One-Hat listed restaurant, and only one of three in Noosa.

"We have since gained a lot of support on a social media petition, with nearly 2000 supporters,” Andrea said.

They admitted they let the applications lapse, given the the 21-day permit turnaround and the number of small-use requirements of a couple of hours per wedding.

"It's within the authority of council to seek state consent for this, but [it] seems to be dead-set against it,” Kerri said.

"Although we were let off the hook for a few months last year, it seems this will not happen a second time under the new Noosaville foreshore plan.”

The Foreshore plan was released for public comment, and the Ravezzanis are dismayed their battle to occasionally use the land is starting again.

"It's a small patch of grass but it adds a real aura and ambiance to weddings,” Kerri said.

"Our use of the area is not exclusive and we're happy to limit our use to three occasions and a few hours a week.

"We're not fussed about what kind of permission is granted; that's up to the authorities,” Kerri said

The "overwhelming” response during the initial Noosaville Foreshore Land Use Master Plan consultation favoured retaining foreshore parkland for community use/recreation purposes "and there was little support for expansion of commercial uses”, property manager Clint Irwin said.

"The draft plan, adopted in December and which is currently out for further community consultation, reflects this feedback,” he said.

"While council is custodian, the foreshore recreation reserve is state land and council does not have the power to change its designation in favour of a commercial enterprise.”

State approval would be needed for exclusive commercial use, and ongoing use of the park would also require a development approval, then conflicting with the zoning under The Noosa Plan, he said.

It also risked setting a precedent that is likely to result in further commercial lease applications for community land, particularly from businesses operating from the adjacent commercial jetties.

"For these reasons the draft plan does not support the restaurant's request,” he said.