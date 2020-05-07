Menu
SINKING FEELING: Houseboat submerged on Noosa River.
News

Watery demise for houseboat on Noosa River

Matt Collins
7th May 2020 1:32 PM
IT was another beautiful day on the Noosa River, except for one unusual issue that was sure to give the owner that 'sinking' feeling.

A registered houseboat has taken on water and submerged on the north side of the Noosa River on Wednesday, May 6.

Noosa River Marine Officer Jake Hennessy confirmed he knew about the sinking houseboat and had contacted the owner.

"I was made aware of the houseboat yesterday on the, just down from the cable ferry," he said.

"I have today contacted owner and they advised they are taking steps to arrange salvage of the vessel as soon as possible."

According to Marine Safety Queensland, a houseboat is required to be registered if it has an engine on board.

It is unclear what caused the dwelling to sink.

Thankfully, it is believed no one was living on the houseboat at the time.


Noosa News



    

      

