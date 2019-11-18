How waving your hand can make life better for truckies

SHOW YOU CARE: Doug Kirby wants to get the public behind his campaign this year.

GOLD Coast tipper driver Doug Kirby is cranking up his one-man crusade to get more respect for truckies.

For the third straight year, Doug, 37, is holding his National Wave at a Truckie Day on November 22.

But this time he's added a new element - asking those outside the industry to stop and think about the positive difference truckies make.

"If we can get the public on board, that's a win," Doug said.

"It's not only about giving a fellow driver a wave this year, it's about engaging the public and getting them to say thank you to a truckie with a wave.

"Whatever make of truck you're in, whether you're clearing a block of land for new homes or a shopping centre, we all deserve the same recognition."

To show your support, visit his dedicated Facebook page, Wave at a Truckie and Appreciation Group, where you can post photos and your best truckie waves.

The Australian Trucking Association has joined Big Rigs in endorsing Doug's campaign.

"The professional men and women who drive trucks across this nation, day and night, are an integral part of our community," ATA chief executive Ben Maguire said.

"It is our obligation to show them the respect they deserve by not only how we drive our cars when interacting with heavy vehicles but also in the esteem in which we hold them.

"These people are members of the community, have families and keep our nation fed and watered so let's give them a wave."

Sally Tipping, from Tipping's Transport in Dubbo, has also started a movement along those lines, with her WAVE to a Truckie initiative. Search WAVE to a Truckie on Facebook.