A tree change at Rosecliffe Cottages in Pinbarren is back on people's to do list.
Business

Wave of bookings as interstate travel resumes

Peter Gardiner
13th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
Queensland’s open border policy is already paying off in Noosa.

According to Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson, Friday’s lifting of the interstate travel ban except for Victoria was just the tonic for the local hospitality sector.

“Noosa’s tourism industry was pleased to welcome interstate visitors for the first time in months last Friday when the Queensland borders officially opened,” Ms Anderson said.

“Operators have been reporting fairly positive occupancies for the next few months with strong interest from both intra and interstate visitors wanting a holiday in Noosa,” she said.

Seahaven Noosa Resort’s Alan Golley said there was definite interest from interstate visitors.

And not to feel left out, many of his Victorian guests are pushing their bookings further back in the year hoping for a travel reprieve.

Mr Golley said numbers from September onwards looked really strong.

Nadia Bellerby from Rosecliffe Cottages in Pinbarren took her first booking on the weekend from Sydney.

However, that stay is not until Christmas, as the business is already full for the school holidays and has a waiting list to October at this stage.

“Most of our bookings have been from Brisbane and Queensland, just wanting to have a green change,” Ms Bellerby said.

“Everyone’s pretty elated, our guests are elated, we’re elated … we’re all having a good time.

“We have a lot of return visitors too. We’re booking into April now.”

Ms Bellerby said her cottages normally had about 80 per cent occupancy.

“Initially (during the COVID-19 lockdown) we had to shut the doors and we were scrambling to keep up with the cancellation standards and all sorts of different things,” she said.

The Stay Noosa Group’s Liam Kennedy said bookings were strong from September onwards.

He said August would be quieter than usual, with Victorians unable to visit.

