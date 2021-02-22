Wave of support for Cooroy golfing retirement resort

An artist’s impression shows what the proposed new Cooroy Golf Club would look like.

Noosa Council planning staff have recommended refusal of retirement development at Cooroy Golf Club despite the majority of public submissions calling for its approval.

Councillors at a special meeting this Thursday morning will decide the fate of the 246 households at the proposed GemLife retirement resort.

The proposal has the backing of the wider golfing community as well as the Noosa World Surf Reserve committee.

The developer also proposes to construct a new club house with car park, dedicated pro shop, restaurant, cafe, function room, outdoor deck and terrace area.

Of the 396 submissions made to the council, 48 object.

Council planning co-ordinator Patrick Murphy said grounds for refusal related to “significant conflict with the planning scheme”.

Mr Murphy said the development would result in high density residential development outside of the urban growth boundary and had not “demonstrated that there is a planning need for the proposed development”.

“A high-density residential development on the subject site would have detrimental impacts on the rural scenic amenity and diminish the capacity for agricultural/rural activity within proximity of the township,” Mr Murphy said.

One of the proposed retirement resort homes in Cooroy.

GemLife’s submission to the council said having about 500 resort residents offered the best approach for aged care housing solutions in Cooroy while helping maintain the viability of township services such as shops, community uses and medical services.

The company said increased employment would ensure a critical population mass within the Cooroy township with less risk of key community, retail and medical services being relocated to larger centres.

Cooroy Golf Club management committee secretary Andrew Dick said the only 18-hole public golf course in the Noosa hinterland had a “declining” membership of about 400.

“A new clubhouse will be a valuable community asset since it will provide an appealingly-located venue for functions such as weddings, anniversaries and corporate conferences,” Mr Dick said.

He said the proposed GemLife development would provide a revenue stream through an influx of new members and players.

“This increase in membership will ensure financial security for the club for many years to come,” Mr Dick said

“This is a unique and rare opportunity for council to assist in securing a sustainable economic future for the club with benefits that will ultimately flow onto members and the broader community.”

The proposed layout and site for the Cooroy Golf Club redevelopment.

Headland Golf Club general manager Ben Dobson said the development would have benefits for the wider Sunshine Coast golfing community.

Surfing reserve president Phil Jarratt said his committee saw benefits to the “wider Cooroy and Sunshine Coast active lifestylers of all ages”.

Cooroy Future Group president Carol Watkins called on the council to hold public town meetings on the application before making a final decision to gauge residents’ reaction to the project.

Ms Watkins said there were already two over 50s developments in Cooroy – the Palm Lake Resort on Elm St and another development in Ferrells Rd.

She said a public meeting last year heard concerns about traffic in Cooroy, particularly at the Myall and Elm street junction and the Diamond St intersection with Elm St.

“Both of these intersections experience collisions and heavy traffic build ups daily,” Ms Watkins said.

“No decision has been made on a way forward on these two intersections other than speed limit changes currently being made and becoming effective as from Wednesday 27th May.

“Another 246 residences with the associated vehicles can only seriously exacerbate the problems.”

Mr Murphy’s report noted the Department of Transport and Main Roads had signed off on the applicant’s traffic report.