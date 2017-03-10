30°
News

Waves roll in for big festival finish

Jamaica Lipson | 10th Mar 2017 8:49 AM
INTERNATIONAL GUESTS: Anna and Jocin Meire are visiting Noosa from Switzerland.
INTERNATIONAL GUESTS: Anna and Jocin Meire are visiting Noosa from Switzerland. Jamaica Lipson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FAMILIES going head to head in a sandcastle building competition was all part of the fun on the beach this week for the 2017 Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing.

The festival has delivered on family fun, entertainment, and surfing and it's not over yet.

For Sunrise Beach mum Megan Dean, the sandcastle building competition was an opportunity to have some fun with her children.

"It's great to get the kids down to the beach,” Ms Dean said.

"We have found half our son's class here.”

Competitors from around the world make the trek to Noosa every year for the annual surfing festival and this year is no different, with competitors travelling from as far as Hawaii to take part.

Festival co-ordinator Phil Jarrett said the surf had been near perfect during the first four of the five days.

"We have a live webcast which has an audience that is two and half times bigger this year,” Mr Jarratt said.

"We've had fantastic crowds; even weekdays are bigger than normal,” he said.

"There's been a really good vibe.”

Festivities continue today and will conclude on Saturday with the finals and presentations.

The festival has also allowed competitors to mix with other surfers and have some fun. As Peregian Beach surfer Dane Wilson described it: "it's just like catching up with old friends”.

Be sure to head to First Point, Noosa Heads and check out all the action at the 2017 Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing.

For more visit noosafestivalof surfing.com/.

Turn to pages 6-7 for more photographs of all the action on the beach and in the surf.

Noosa News

Topics:  laguna real estate noosa festival of surfing

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'I felt it was the right moment'

'I felt it was the right moment'

It's been a long road to recovery for local Ryan Toohey. Now he is doing what he loves

Jonah, 10, shaves for the fifth time

INSPIRATION: Jonah Macqueen will take part in the World's Greatest Shave.

Jonah Macqueen is no ordinary 10-year-old boy

Waves roll in for big festival finish

INTERNATIONAL GUESTS: Anna and Jocin Meire are visiting Noosa from Switzerland.

Waves roll in for the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing

Environmentalist Diane Goodwillie guest at Friday Forum

As Canada Fund co-ordinator for community projects in Fiji, Diane Goodwillie (left) meets with a local traditional healer.

Environmentalist Diane Goodwillie to share tales at Friday Forum

Local Partners

'I felt it was the right moment'

It's been a long road to recovery for local Ryan Toohey. Now he is doing what he loves

Supreme team off to Singapore

SHOW TIME: These talented dancers are off to compete in Singapore.

A group of talented local dancers need your help

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Maleny Players have one-act plays for all tastes

Three one-act plays are coming to the hinterland

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for the a new live show based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

It comes after Jones told Cheryl was “full of s ...”

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

THERE are 128 days to prepare.

***FIRST HOME BUYERS and INVESTORS ALERT***

2/40-42 "BADEN POWELL" BADEN POWELL STREET, Maroochydore...

House 2 1 1 $300,000+

This lovely renovated two bedroom unit is beautifully presented and centrally located in one of the best locations on the Sunshine Coast. I am sure the price has...

Tranquility, space and privacy...Waterside Bliss

2/12 Broadmeadows Road, Maroochydore 4558

Town House 3 2 1 $589,000

When a picture says a thousand words what more could make this incredible home more attractive? There's nothing the poets or scholars could write to sway you.

Immaculate Beachside Retreat, Perfectly Presented

54/110 Sixth Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 1 Auction 15 April...

Upon entry you will be left breathless by a complete ocean view that is hard to find at such an affordable price point. After watching the surf break cast your...

Live Your Brand New Waterfront Dream

8 Point Court, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Now is your chance to have the exclusive waterfront designer property in the popular and sold out, Brightwater development. Waterfront land is irreplaceable on...

New Beginning? First Home or Your Last?

36 Chesterton Crescent, Sippy Downs 4556

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Welcome to 36 Chesterton Crescent, a private personal paradise that takes centre stage on your must see list of suitable homes. Located in one of the most...

Convenience and Only Minutes to the Beach!

17 Livistona Crescent, Currimundi 4551

House 4 2 2 $518,000

Nestled away, but close to it all, opportunity awaits... It sounds like days of years gone by, doesn't it? Well, you're about to be pleasantly surprised. Watch...

Family Living, Buderim Address

2 Montage Court, Buderim 4556

House 5 2 2 $670,000

Set in a quiet, leafy cul-de-sac, you couldn't ask for a more perfect location to raise the family... wait till you see the house. This modern brick home has been...

OPEN PLAN AND BREEZY - DEDICATED CARAVAN HARDSTAND

15 (LOT 276) Pardalote Way, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 3 $599,500

Need space for the caravan or boat or tradies trailer? Then this is it! a dedicated concrete hardstand with power and water. Pardalote Way runs off Kingfisher...

OPEN PLAN AND BREEZY - DEDICATED CARAVAN HARDSTAND

15 (LOT 276) Pardalote Way, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 3 $599,500

Need space for the caravan or boat or tradies trailer? Then this is it! a dedicated concrete hardstand with power and water. Pardalote Way runs off Kingfisher...

Are You Looking for a Family Home that Ticks All the Boxes?

24 Savannah Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 1 $450,000 +

** Open Saturday 10-10.30am ** This spacious home is sure to impress! Spacious, breezy with a private outlook. With a large rear verandah overlooking beautiful...

You can do a lot with a little

Refurbished two-bedroom Tewantin home overlooks the park

Rural living, resort style

Exquisite Noosa hinterland property set for auction

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!