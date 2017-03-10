Waves roll in for big festival finish

FAMILIES going head to head in a sandcastle building competition was all part of the fun on the beach this week for the 2017 Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing.

The festival has delivered on family fun, entertainment, and surfing and it's not over yet.

For Sunrise Beach mum Megan Dean, the sandcastle building competition was an opportunity to have some fun with her children.

"It's great to get the kids down to the beach,” Ms Dean said.

"We have found half our son's class here.”

Competitors from around the world make the trek to Noosa every year for the annual surfing festival and this year is no different, with competitors travelling from as far as Hawaii to take part.

Festival co-ordinator Phil Jarrett said the surf had been near perfect during the first four of the five days.

"We have a live webcast which has an audience that is two and half times bigger this year,” Mr Jarratt said.

"We've had fantastic crowds; even weekdays are bigger than normal,” he said.

"There's been a really good vibe.”

Festivities continue today and will conclude on Saturday with the finals and presentations.

The festival has also allowed competitors to mix with other surfers and have some fun. As Peregian Beach surfer Dane Wilson described it: "it's just like catching up with old friends”.

Be sure to head to First Point, Noosa Heads and check out all the action at the 2017 Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing.

For more visit noosafestivalof surfing.com/.

Turn to pages 6-7 for more photographs of all the action on the beach and in the surf.