‘Way over:’ Police drag high range drink-driver out of car

A truck driver who police had to drag out of his car after he refused to be breathalysed has been trying to turn his life around, a court has heard.

Kane Dylan Piwari, 25 pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving under the influence and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court police were patrolling Thompson Rd, Beerwah, at 6pm on June 19 when they observed Piwari just missing an embankment before entering a driveway.

Police intercepted Piwari and told him he was required to be breathalysed.

“The defendant then refused to provide the breath test to police, stating ‘I’m on private property.’”

The court heard Piwari then yelled out to the person standing at the fence line of the property, asking if police were allowed to be there.

“Police then asked the defendant to exit the vehicle, the defendant has refused,” senior constable Burrell said.

Police handcuffed Piwari and told him he was under arrest.

The court heard police found a carton of Canadian clubs in the back of the car.

Piwari was taken to Beerwah police station where he told police he had been heading to a friend’s house and had consumed about four to five beers before driving.

He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.166.

Piwari’s lawyer Ellen Wood told the court he had since completed the QTOP program which he found “eye-opening.”

“He was dragged out of the car by two officers and handcuffed on the ground and unfortunately he has suffered an injury to his wrist that has resulted in nerve damage,” she said.

Ms Cook told the court Piwari was a father-of-two and had been a truck driver for eight years.

Ms Cook said Piwari had taken some significant steps to rehabilitate, including seeing a psychologist and a doctor.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin told Piwari he would now be on the interlock program because of the charge.

“Your choices with drinking are creating some havoc,” she said.

“You can turn this disaster you created around.

“It is so dangerous to be on the road when you’ve been drinking and you were way, way, way, way, way over.”

Ms Tonkin told Piwari there was a lot to lose if he didn’t get himself sorted.

“You came off worse. Police had to do their duty. You made it hard for them and very hard for yourself and I’m really sorry to hear you have an injury from it,” she said.

She fined him $1000 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

A conviction was recorded for the drink-driving charge but not the obstructing police.