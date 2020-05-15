WAY TO GO: Fraser open again for day visits

Nothing but footprints on the usually busy Fraser Island beaches,but that will change this weekend.

LOCALS will be again be able to enjoy a taste of Fraser Island freedom as more walking tracks and day-use areas in national parks reopen.

As of this weekend K'gari (Fraser Island) will reopen this weekend to beach driving, but only for day-use visitors with a valid Vehicle Access Permit.

As well barbecues, swimming areas, playgrounds and shower and toilet facilities will re-open this weekend at Seqwater dams, lakes, weirs and recreation areas including Lake Macdonald near Cooroy.

Camping and overnight accommodation is still not permitted on Fraser.

Minister the Environment Leeanne Enoch said Queenslanders should be congratulated for helping to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus but stressed the need to remain vigilant.

“From this weekend, more popular day-use areas, breathtaking walking tracks and iconic sand islands are reopening to allow Queenslanders to enjoy our natural environment with family and friends,” Ms Enoch said.

“The reopening of more of these popular areas comes after sites in selected national parks and State Forests reopened on 1 May.

Fishing on Fraser Island is possible again for day visitors.

“It’s still important though, that people follow social distancing measures by staying 1.5m apart, not gather in large groups, observing all signs and observing the Chief Health Officer’s guidelines.

“The distance people can travel from home has been extended to 150 kilometres in Stage 1.

“However, it is important to remember that if an area is busy or crowded, please go somewhere else.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the dam sites re-opening was in line with the state’s COVID-19 roadmap to easing restrictions.

“This is another step toward the gradual reopening of our popular public spaces across the state as we make a safe COVID recovery,” he said.

“Queenslanders can now get out and about on our lakes, dams and weirs with barbecues, playgrounds and designated swimming areas available again from 12pm on Friday 15 May at Sunwater facilities and 6am Saturday 16 May at Seqwater facilities.

“Queensland Parks and Wildlife (QPWS) rangers will be monitoring visitor use with a focus on social distancing rules and will take enforcement action where necessary.

“It’s very important that all visitors check Park Alerts for the most up-to-date information before leaving home,” Ms Enoch said.

Some facilities like barbeques will become progressively available over the next week but campgrounds in national parks remain closed.

For detailed information on the reopening of the state’s national parks and State Forests including available facilities, visit parks.des.qld.gov.au/covid-19.