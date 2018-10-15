'Way to show' in Cooroy for classic car lovers

MEMORY LANE: The1Cooroy Coastal Car Club's Travis Adams polishes up his FJ Holden before judging back in 2001.

A VERITABLE fleet of classic and customised car lovers will be motoring to the Noosa hinterland this Sunday for the annual Cooroy Car Show.

The Combined Coastal Car Club is hosting "all makes and models” with purists keen to show and shine their classic and vintage wheels while for others it's all about customised driving pleasure, muscle, hot rods, rat rods, and modern makes.

Club members will proudly show off their early Holdens and Fords, American dram mobiles, trucks and machinery of all types.

These are all either stock vehicles, modified, wrecks or show pieces for this family day of entertainment as the club celebrates 25 years as the Combined Coastal Car Club!

The family orientated Combined Coastal Car Club formed from the Golden City Club in the 1990s as predominantly a Holden Club.

"We also have members in the club that don't even have a car ... just an interest in them,” a club spokesman said.

They will be showing and shining in Johnson Park at Mary River Rd with registration from 6am to 9am at a cost of $10 per car which includes the driver.

Gates will open to an eager public 9am for a modest $5 for adults while children under 15 years are free if accompanied by an adult.

The trophy presentation will be at 2pm and food, drinks and entertainment for the kids will be provided throughout the day.

LifeFlight have been nominated as one of the beneficiaries to receive a portion of the proceeds from the 2018 Cooroy Car Show.

The club holds meetings on the first Monday of every month at 7pm in the Club House at Johnson Park in Cooroy.

Foundation life members Barry and Susanne Potter said the club was initially formed in Gympie in the early 1980s and called the Gympie Early Holden Club. As member numbers declined it incorporated all makes and models and was renamed Golden City Car Club.

In the early 1990's the club relocated to Cooroy where it remains a community asset.