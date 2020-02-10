WBBL star enjoying the Noosa lifestyle

Pakistan’s Nida Dar in action for the Sydney Thunder. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

CRICKET: Sydney Thunder international, Nida Dar and her Pakistani teammates were enjoying all that Noosa had to offer while they are here for the T20 trials.

Dar and the other Pakistani players found themselves on the back of a solid defeat at the hands of the West Indies’ girls on Sunday, February 9 at the Tewantin-Noosa Cricket Oval.

But the right arm all-rounder was still enjoying Noosa’s warm weather and outdoor lifestyle.

“It is a hell of a lot different to back home,” Dar said.

“Here it is 33 (degrees), back home it is 13 (degrees).

“It is so hot over here, but it’s good cricket conditions.”

Dar looks back down at the Stars’ batter after diving to field a ball during the WBBL cricket match.

Dar made headlines when she created history by becoming the first Pakistani woman cricketer to feature in a foreign league.

She was the international player for the Sydney Thunder in this season’s WBBL.

A string of loses during the back end of the season meant the Thunder did not factor in the finals.

But Dar is hoping to change that with her national team as they prepare for the T20 World Cup.

When the Dar and the other Pakistani players weren’t training for the T20 international trials, the girls were getting into the coastal swing.

“Some of the girls wet to the beach for a boogie board yesterday,” Dar said.

“I was out on the bike riding.

“I love the roads here, but the mountains are too big,”: she said.

“It’s too hilly, I only like the down hills.”

Pakistan lost Sunday’s trial to the West Indies by six wickets.

In the lead up to the game Dar knew they would be hard to beat.

“They have good all-rounders,” she said.

“They are aggressive in their batting

“They are number one in the world for T20.”

Dar is hoping they can match the West Indian girls in their next trial match at the Tewantin-Noosa club which was brought forward to Monday, February 10.

“This is good practice for us,” Dar said.