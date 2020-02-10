Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pakistan’s Nida Dar in action for the Sydney Thunder. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)
Pakistan’s Nida Dar in action for the Sydney Thunder. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)
News

WBBL star enjoying the Noosa lifestyle

Matt Collins
10th Feb 2020 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Sydney Thunder international, Nida Dar and her Pakistani teammates were enjoying all that Noosa had to offer while they are here for the T20 trials.

Dar and the other Pakistani players found themselves on the back of a solid defeat at the hands of the West Indies’ girls on Sunday, February 9 at the Tewantin-Noosa Cricket Oval.

But the right arm all-rounder was still enjoying Noosa’s warm weather and outdoor lifestyle.

“It is a hell of a lot different to back home,” Dar said.

“Here it is 33 (degrees), back home it is 13 (degrees).

“It is so hot over here, but it’s good cricket conditions.”

Dar looks back down at the Stars’ batter after diving to field a ball during the WBBL cricket match.
Dar looks back down at the Stars’ batter after diving to field a ball during the WBBL cricket match.

Dar made headlines when she created history by becoming the first Pakistani woman cricketer to feature in a foreign league.

She was the international player for the Sydney Thunder in this season’s WBBL.

A string of loses during the back end of the season meant the Thunder did not factor in the finals.

But Dar is hoping to change that with her national team as they prepare for the T20 World Cup.

When the Dar and the other Pakistani players weren’t training for the T20 international trials, the girls were getting into the coastal swing.

“Some of the girls wet to the beach for a boogie board yesterday,” Dar said.

“I was out on the bike riding.

“I love the roads here, but the mountains are too big,”: she said.

“It’s too hilly, I only like the down hills.”

Pakistan lost Sunday’s trial to the West Indies by six wickets.

In the lead up to the game Dar knew they would be hard to beat.

“They have good all-rounders,” she said.

“They are aggressive in their batting

“They are number one in the world for T20.”

Dar is hoping they can match the West Indian girls in their next trial match at the Tewantin-Noosa club which was brought forward to Monday, February 10.

“This is good practice for us,” Dar said.

nida dar wbbl world cup cricket
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sophisticated’ drug dealers turn to smartphone apps

        premium_icon ‘Sophisticated’ drug dealers turn to smartphone apps

        Crime TECH WARFARE: Organised crime syndicates using "sophisticated" encryption software on social media are infiltrating smartphones to supply and sell drugs.

        Eyebrows raised in Tin Can as locals engage in ‘orgy’

        premium_icon Eyebrows raised in Tin Can as locals engage in ‘orgy’

        News ‘The girls all had three or four boyfriends each.'

        Injured wildlife get only $6.5m from $60m fires donations

        premium_icon Injured wildlife get only $6.5m from $60m fires donations

        News Wildlife rescue operations receive $6.5m from $60m in donations

        Thousands raised in ‘amazing’ bushfire appeal

        premium_icon Thousands raised in ‘amazing’ bushfire appeal

        News IN PHOTOS: Sunshine Coast’s generosity in full display