’They will be targeted and arrested and removed.’ Noosa Police prepare for New year’s Eve celebrations. Pic Glenn Barnes
News

‘We are prepared’: Noosa Police’s message to NYE partygoers

Matt Collins
30th Dec 2019 6:00 PM
FOLLOWING last year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations and festivities, Noosa police have made some big changes to combat any potential issues that may arise from this year’s events.

Noosa Police Station’s current Officer-in-Charge, acting Senior Sergeant, Troy Cavell said partygoers could expect a large police presence this New Year’s Eve.

“We have 38 police officers rostered on,” he said.

“Some are working right through until 6am.”

To keep the 1000s of families, visitors and fun-loving celebrators safe, Snr Sgt Cavell said, as well as their general duties, his officers would be focused on three specific things this New Year’s Eve.

“They will be looking out for juveniles with alcohol in a public place, consumption of alcohol in public and public nuisance,” he said.

Due to safety concerns, one event that proved difficult to manage last year has not been given the green light this time around.

“We are not having the Hastings St Beach Party, we didn’t allow it,” Snr Sgt Cavell said.

The ultimate goal for police was to make sure everyone had a good time this New Year’s Eve.

“We just want to stop the bad behaviour and drinking in public,” he said.

The Noosa Officer-in-Charge had a simple message for anyone who was thinking of seeing in the new year by drinking in public.

“They will be targeted and arrested and removed,” Snr Sgt Cavell said.

“All we ask is they understand it’s a public place and it is illegal if they are drinking.”

new year's eve celebration noosa crime noosa police nye 2019
Noosa News

